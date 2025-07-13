featured news

Orkney off the mark as Rendall surges to gold

July 14, 2025 at 12:06 am

Orkney clinched their first medals of the home Island Games as the county’s triathletes excelled at a sun-kissed Stromness.

Bobby Oag and Claire Rendall delivered two stunning displays with aplomb in searing conditions.

It was fitting that Oag would be the man to claim Orkney’s first medal of their own games, who crossed the line in 2.01.52.

Champion in Bermuda in 2013, bronze medallist in Gotland in 2017, and now a bronze medallist in Orkney in 2025, Oag’s accolade was another stellar achievement for the games specialist.

Jubilant from that success, the crowd was sent into a frenzy when Claire Rendall surged down the finish line to take gold.

Rendall and Guernsey’s Hannah Kennedy were locked in a ferocious battle throughout, but it was the home favourite who found an extra spring in her step during the run.

She crossed the line in 2.20.08 to spark wild celebrations.

Alison Leitch and Jo Donaldson were fourteenth and fifteenth, and Rebecca Learmonth in twentieth.

Heartbreakingly, Caron Oag did not finish the event after coming off her bike. A speedy recovery to her.

In the men, Robbie Innes was 35th, Erik Bews 39th, Andrew Skea 41st, and Marcus Shearer 45th.

In the badminton hall, Orkney got their team event under way, finishing second in the Group C.

After convincing wins over Bermuda and Gotland, the team, suffered a 3-2 defeat against group winners Isle of Man.

Both Orkney’s football sides played Norwegian opponents Froya at the KGS, and it was a historic day for Orkney’s female footballers who won on their Island Games debut.

Two goals from Abi Coltherd and another from Gracie MacLeod got the lasses off to the perfect start, recording a 3-1 win over Froya.

Orkney’s men also made a positive start to their campaign in front of a bumper crowd.

Jason Scott, George Ewing and Owen Young scored in a dominant display, while Young had a first-half penalty saved.

In athletics, Charlotte Hume and Emily McArthur qualified for the 400m final, and Ryan Coltherd and Bobby Harcus all qualified for the 400m semi-finals after storming PB runs.

Ewan Foubister and Ali Mackenzie competed in the 1,500m heats.

Sian Smith secured a place in the women’s 100m semi-finals and Taylah Paterson also cruised through in a time of 12.13.

Connor Harcus came third in 11.39, gaining an automatic qualifying spot in the semi-final.

And Gerard Enemmuo who, at just 15 years of age and was called up to the team just three days ago due to an unfortunate injury for Zander Scott, rose to the occasion.

Erika Marwick and Jennifer Bichan also competed well in the brutally hot conditions in the 10,000m.

An Island Games first was made as outdoor bowls got under way for the first time.

Neil Anderson won one but lost two in the singles competition. He suffered defeats against Michael Rive from Jersey and Andy Walterston from Shetland, but recovered with a 2-1 win against Stephen Williams from Guernsey.

In the women’s singles, Isla Rendall beat Judith Barton from Bermuda 2-1 but lost out to Daphne Arthur-Almond from the Cayman Islands.

In the pair events, Mark Causer and Greig Rendall had a fruitful day with two wins and a draw, as did Elizabeth McConnachie and Ruth Rendall who secured two wins from two.

Finally, two of Orkney’s squash players have progressed to the quarter-finals of the men’s singles.

Both Finlay Scott and Adam Bews picked up impressive wins, the highlight being Bews’ 3-2 victory over Thomas Whiteway from the Isle of Man.

In the day’s other matches, Andrew Moar won his first match comfortably 3-0 but came unstuck against Taylor Carrick losing out 3-0.

Amy Walker lost out in a five-set thriller, Jane Thomson lost out 3-1 to Susan Turpin from Jersey, and Aimee Drever lost 3-0 to Michaela Janse Van Rensburg.

Orkney’s sailors also got their first rounds under way.

