Kirkwall named unluckiest town in the UK

July 10, 2025 at 11:18 am

Could Kirkwall really be the unluckiest place to live in the UK?

Despite Orkney regularly appearing at the top of Best Place to Live polls, Kirkwall has been named the unluckiest town in the UK.

Research from SlotMatrix, ranked all 121 UK postcode areas, and Orkney’s capital has been branded the unluckiest town in the while UK.

By looking at a range of factors, from number of lottery or gameshow wins, to Google searches for flat tyres, they ranked the regions to find the unluckiest place to live.

It seems Orkney was let down by having just over three hours of sunlight on average per day and a “hefty 15 per cent” council tax increase.

Llandrindod Wells in Wales came in second and Lerwick was declared the third most unlucky place to live.

