Golfers pitch up for final rounds on penultimate day of Island Games

July 17, 2025 at 9:09 am

The penultimate day of the Island Games will see Orkney attempt to add to their 22-medal haul.

Eleven sports are on offer, with the highlights including the fourth and final round in golf and an inter-county fixture on the football pitch.

Orkney’s archers will aim to end their games on a high in the head-to-head team knockouts.

Amy Davis and Jenna Scott, and Gary Ward are Orkney’s three representatives on the track and field in the high jump and 5,000m finals.

Orkney will also be competing in the 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m women’s heats, and in the 4 x 400m men’s heats.

The mixed doubles event is the focus of the badminton courts, with Orkney aiming to do well there.

The mountain bike cross country is at Binscarth in Finstown with five home riders — Danny Bain, George Leonard, Daniel Brazier, Brian Garriock and James (Bob) Gunn.

On the football pitch at 12pm, Orkney’s ladies take on Isle of Wight in Holm, in ninth/tenth place playoff.

At 7pm, Orkney and Shetland will face each other, just a little more than a week before meeting for the Milne Cup.

Stromness Academy is the venue for the match that will decide the fifth/sixth places.

On the golf course, Orkney are in the hunt for individual and team medals as they begin their final rounds.

The men are at Orkney Golf Club, the ladies at Stromness Golf Club.

Both sides currently occupy medal places in the team event, while Orkney golfers will be hoping to keep up the fight for individual medal hopes.

In the bowls, the men’s triples side look to be a good bet for a medal after winning four from four in the round-robin competition.

Gymnastics will resume in Stromness Academy, and sailors will finish their games campaigns on the water.

The squash team event will take place also.

And Orkney swimmers will be in contention in a number of heats before finals tonight.

