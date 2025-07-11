featured news

Clan Cancer Support seek new children and family practitioner

July 11, 2025 at 10:53 am

Clan Cancer Support has extended the deadline to apply for thier new Children and Family Services (CFS) practitioner in Orkney.

Demand for the charity’s Children and Family Services (CFS) in Orkney has more than doubled in the last year, prompting the recruitment of a dedicated role within the Kirkwall Centre.

The charity hopes the new appointment will ensure face to face support for young clients and families on Orkney and bolster the team at wellbeing centre which provided 760 drop-in appointments last year.

Naomi Murdo, Clan’s CFS team leader, said: “We have identified a gap in need across the Orkney community for dedicated cancer support for children and families impacted by cancer, delivered by qualified professionals.

“This role is perfect for anyone who has experience in working with young people. Ideally this job is suited to someone with a healthcare, education or social work background.”

Candidates can view the full job role and apply by Monday, July 28 by visiting https://www.clancancersupport.org/vacancies/

For more information, please contact Naomi Murdo by emailing: enquiries@clancancersupport.org or calling: 01224 647000.

This is a change to the details published in this week’s edition of the The Orcadian.

