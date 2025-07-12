featured news

Sun-soaked ceremony marks official opening of Orkney Island Games

July 12, 2025 at 8:41 pm

The Orkney Island Games was officially declared open by HRH The Princess Royal at a sun-drenched ceremony at Kirkwall’s Bignold Park.

The sun shone as Her Royal Highness welcomed more than 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups across the globe to Orkney to compete in 12 sports.

Local bands and school pupils entertained the 3,000-strong crowd at the opening ceremony which was hosted by television star, Lorraine Kelly.

Athletes from the 24 islands took part in a parade from Bignold Park to St Magnus Cathedral, the route being lined by spectators who provided a backdrop of noise, colour and atmosphere.

Archer Ian Brough had the honour of leading Orkney as the flag bearer during the parade.

Prior to the parade, one athlete from each team — Tamsin Blowfield for Orkney — was then invited to take part in the Water Ceremony during which waters from each participating island are blended together in a powerful symbol of unity and shared heritage.

Kirsty Talbot, director of Orkney 2025, said: “It is a true honour that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has opened the Orkney 2025 International Island Games.

“Welcoming islands from across the world to Orkney is a truly historic moment for our community.

“This event is about more than sport, it’s a celebration of our shared island heritage, community, unity, and the enduring spirit of friendly competition.

“We’re incredibly proud to host athletes and visitors from across the globe and to showcase the best of Orkney to the world, including the glorious weather we’ve had so far. The week has certainly kicked off in high spirits!”

Lorraine Kelly said: “It was a privilege to have hosted the opening ceremony for the Orkney 2025 International Island Games, the atmosphere was just electric and I could really feel the anticipation in the air!

“Orkney is my favourite place and I’m so looking forward to watching the games over the next week.”

This marks the first time Orkney has hosted the Games, which takes place from July 12-18, making it a landmark occasion and the largest event the island has ever hosted.

