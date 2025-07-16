featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 16, 2025 at 5:13 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Orkney’s hosting of the International Island Games has dazzled and shone — and the clinching of five gold medals for Orkney athletes only added to the sparkle of the momentous event.

Orkney has basked in glorious sunshine as thousands of spectators have packed out events across the Mainland in 12 different sports.

As of late Tuesday, five gold medals had come the way of Claire Rendall, Taylah Paterson, the pairing of Mark Causer and George Rendall, Finlay Scott, and Eve Wood.

To celebrate the historic hosting of the games, The Orcadian has published a 24-page pull-out feature in this edition, which features a second wrap cover designed by Alex Leonard in conjunction with the newsroom.

Also in the newspaper:

Calls for action over “drugs problem.”

One year on, what caused Tresness tragedy?

Shopping Week queen “honoured” to be chosen.

Pentland Skerries voyage for Viking genes.

Changes afoot at Onziebust farmed reserve?

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

