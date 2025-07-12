featured news

Let the games begin! Spirits high for Island Games opening ceremony

July 12, 2025 at 2:32 pm

The big day is finally here! In under an hour’s time, the gates of Bignold Park will open, ahead of the Orkney 2025 Island Games opening ceremony.

The event is free, and open to 3,000 spectators. It will have community spirit at its heart, with Orcadian school children set to play a leading role in entertainment.

The formal ceremony will be hosted by Stewart Bain and Lorraine Kelly, with HRH Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, officially opening the games.

A total of 2,500 competitors and officials from 24 island teams will also take part.

The ceremony will be followed by a grand parade from the park down to St Magnus Cathedral. It is hoped that the route will be lined with spectators, ready to cheer the athletes on as they march with a mass pipe band.

Entertainment by local performers will be on show throughout the parade route this afternoon.

Entry to Bignold Park begins at 3.15pm, and spectators are asked to use the gate at the top of the Meadows.

The parade is expected to kick off at 5.30pm.

Those not able to make it to the ceremony can watch live on the Orkney 2025 website.

