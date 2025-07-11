featured news

Medal handover as Orkney 2025 beckons

July 11, 2025 at 4:08 pm

The 1,272 medals which will be awarded during the Orkney 2025 Island GameA total have now been handed over to organisers.

The coveted gold, silver and bronze medallions were designed by Jodie Brown, and the ribbon comes from the creative mind of Olivia Yorston.

The medals have been made by Orcadian jeweller Sheila Fleet.

Sheila told The Orcadian: “It’s been a real privilege to sponsor the medals for the Orkney 2025 Island Games, the creative journey with Jodie Brown who’s design won the design competition and Olivia Yorston’s winning ribbon design really stand out.

“It will be fantastic to see the medals presented to the athletes during the Games, I will be presenting a medal in the Swimming, I’m very much looking forward to it!”

The designer has also released a new collection inspired by the medals — Orkney Spirit. She hopes that it will be a beautiful legacy from the games.

“Martin was involved representing Orkney for Golf in Jersey 1997 and Rhodes 2007 and he was very keen we got involved for the historic games in Orkney,” said Sheila.

“Known as the ‘Friendly Games’ we look forward to meeting all those visiting athletes, officials and visitors visiting Orkney.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...