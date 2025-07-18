featured news

Orkney ends home Island Games on a high

July 18, 2025 at 6:18 pm

Record breaking gold medal glory was the sign off for Orkney, as the 2025 Island Games came to a close today.

Our 4x100m lasses — Sian Smith, Taylah Paterson, Charlotte Hume and Abi Coltherd — ran a blinder to take gold (and a new Island Games record).

Emily McArthur crossed the finish line to win another for the 4x400m team for Orkney!

She was joined on the track by Charlotte Hume, Taylah Paterson and Abi Coltherd, all running a superb race to take home the gold!

Emily also claimed another silver medal in the 800m women’s race.

In the final day of squash, Orkney took the silver medal for the team event — with stalwart Betty Stanger stepping in at the last minute to help secure the prize.

This rounds off a euphoric, once-in-a-lifetime week for the county.

In what has been a historic week for the county, in its first time hosting the games, l the final medal tally for our athletes has exceeded expectations.

A total of 31 of the 1,272 medals awarded will be staying in Orkney — nine gold, nine silver, and eleven bronze.

The weather this past week has surpassed all hopes too, with glorious sunshine reigning as crowds of spectators cheered on the athletes across 12 different sports.

This evening will see an invite-only official closing ceremony round off the week-long sporting event. This will see Orkney hand over the International Island Games flag to the Faroe Islands, who will host the next event in 2027.

It will also be an opportunity for athletes from all 24 teams to finally let their hair down before parting ways.

“What a brilliant week,” said Kirsty Talbot, Orkney 2025 games director.

“It has been an absolutely incredible achievement for our islands, and we have showcased Orkney to the world through high-quality sport, friendly competition, and unforgettable experiences”

Pick up next week’s edition of The Orcadian for our final round-up of this proud week for our community.

