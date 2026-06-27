A ‘totally unforgettable’ day for local hero Gregor Corse

Gregor Corse and his mum Iona have joined Orkney’s MSP at the special ceremony to mark the opening of the Scottish Parliament.

The four-year-old fundraiser met the King and got a tour around Holyrood, thoroughly enjoying the “totally unforgettable” experience.

For the official opening of the new session of parliament, each MSP brings along a “local hero”, which is someone who has made an astonishing contribution to their community.

Liam McArthur had “no hesitation” in giving the accolade to Gregor, who is the youngest “local hero” in Scottish Parliament history.

His “loops o’ the hoose” fundraising mission for Inclusive Orkney, raised over £73,000 for the charity earlier this year.

The event on Saturday, June 27, included an address delivered by His Majesty King Charles III, several performances, and a reception for all of Scotland’s “local heroes” in attendance.

Iona told The Orcadian they had the best of days, and were very privileged to have been at such a special event.

She said: “There was so much work went into organising today — fantastic performances and speeches, which I wasn’t sure how Gregor would sit through it all, but he did amazing and I’m so unbelievably proud of him!

“He was very overwhelmed with meeting the King, but he shook his hand, and tipped his hat to him which was lovely, and just shows the character Gregor is, and he had a nice chat with him as well.

“Liam McArthur took us a tour around the parliament after, which was very nice too.

“We really can’t thank Liam enough for everything today. Gregor might be Liam’s ‘local hero’, but Liam is a true hero to Orkney that we are very lucky to have.

“The whole day has been totally unforgettable — Gregor will remember this forever more!”

It has been confirmed that four-year-old Gregor Corse is the youngest “local hero” in Scottish Parliament history.

Gregor was born with a neurological condition affecting his balance and motor skills.

His perseverance through his fundraising challenge — to walk 30 laps round his Kirkwall home each day for a month in February — brought about a massive windfall for Inclusive Orkney. The charity supports children with additional support needs and their families in Orkney.

Mr McArthur said the “local hero” initiative is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate individuals from across Scotland who have made a real difference in their communities.

He added: “Choosing just one individual for the award, though, can be a real challenge. In Orkney, our communities are full of people who consistently go above and beyond to help others.

“However, I had no hesitation about who to select for this special recognition and I’m delighted that Gregor and his mum, Iona were able to accept my invitation.

“Since launching his ‘loops o’ the hoose’ fundraiser back in February, Gregor Corse has captured local, national and even international attention with his courageous spirit and infectious positivity.

“The funds raised will allow Inclusive Orkney to provide so many more opportunities for children with additional support needs and their families in our islands.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Gregor and Iona to the formal opening of the Scottish Parliament today.

“Gregor has been an outstanding ambassador for Orkney, and I felt very privileged to have him here as my ‘local hero’.”