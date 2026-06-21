An exclusive extract from Lorraine Kelly’s new novel

An extract from Lorraine Kelly’s new Orkney-set novel has been exclusively shared with The Orcadian. The Island Secret, the sequel to The Sunday Times bestseller, The Island Swimmer, continues the story of Evie, who returned home to Orkney in the first book and made peace with her past. Now the second novel from the pen of Orkney super-fan Lorraine sees a mysterious visitor arrive, Amelia, claiming to be Evie’s long-lost relative. The Island Secret was released on Thursday, June 18, and is available from The Orcadian Bookshop, priced £20.

Evie smiled back at her dear friend. She could barely remember herself as that broken, defeated woman who had come home to Orkney. Her fear of the water had been deep and dark. She hadn’t even liked looking at the sea, let alone plunging into it. Now, she looked forward to a wild water dook, feeling light and tingly each time she resurfaced.

“None of it would have been possible without you, Freya. I don’t thank you often enough.”

“Och, away with you,” said Freya, her face reddening, but she looked mightily pleased.

Evie went on, “Honestly, it’s true. And you introduced me to Andrzej who helped renovate my house and turn it into a proper home.” Freya smiled, “Well, we all have to help each other or what’s the point of being here?” She paused for a moment, deep in thought, “What’s that old saying I’ve always liked? Oh yes, I remember. A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they’ll never sit under.”

She laughed and went on, “That goes for old women too. We don’t have many trees here in Orkney, but my garden will bloom and grow long after I’m gone. And you will continue to blossom too, Evie.”

“I hope so,” Evie replied. “I’m just so happy to have found a sense of peace and purpose. It’s taken me a long, long time to feel like this you know.”

Her mind flicked guiltily to the email from Amelia. Over a month had gone by and it still lurked unanswered in her inbox.

As if she’d read her mind, and Freya had an uncanny knack of seeming able to do that, she leaned in and nudged Evie.

“I’ve been meaning to ask, did you get a reply from that Amelia?”

Evie chewed on her bottom lip. “I haven’t actually answered her yet. I’ve been putting it off.”

Freya looked concerned and squeezed Evie’s arm.

“What’s worrying you, my lamb? It’s not like you to leave things hanging in the wind.”

Evie could feel her chest tighten. After everything she had gone through, she just wanted the chance to enjoy the life she had so carefully rebuilt, the friendships mended and the new ones made. For the first time in a very long time, she was living without anxiety and a sense of dread.

She sighed: “I know I’m being daft, but everything is going so well and I’m just worried how it might all change.”

She looked at Freya and blushed, “I know it’s terrible of me, but I’ve just got a bad feeling about it all.”

Freya leaned over to give her a hug. “I know you have your worries, but you might just be overthinking things. I’m sure she just wants to come and visit and get to know more about her dad and her family.

“Maybe she doesn’t have many American relatives. You know we get so many people coming here from all over the world to find out more about their past. It’s what comes from us being such fearless explorers and being scattered all over the globe.”

She looked at Evie and held her gaze. “You never know, you might end up getting along just fine.”

Evie had to admit Freya was probably right. To be fair, she usually was. She gave herself a shake. “Thanks, Freya. I’ve been thinking the worst and getting myself in a state. I really should reply to her, and I promise I will. It’s the right thing to do,” she said with a small smile.

“You’re stronger than you think, Evie, that’s always been true.” Freya glanced up. “Look, here they all come. Let’s get into that water.”

As more of the Selkies arrived on the shore, Evie and Freya were wrapped in hugs from Delima and Kate while Patsy plonked down her backpack filled with flasks of hot chocolate, coffee, tea and some slightly squashed cakes and biscuits. It was Patsy’s turn to bring the goodies this week, so there was nothing homemade.

Instead, she had raided the local deli. Patsy didn’t do home baking, she preferred to spend her time making beautiful wooden sculptures of mythical animals and sea creatures.

Evie was desperate to persuade Patsy to let her sell them in the gallery, but she always refused, saying no one would want to buy them and it would be a waste of shelf space. Evie thought for the thousandth time that although Patsy gave the appearance of being as tough as an old boot, she was a sensitive soul deep down.

Maureen was dropped off by Andrzej who was picking her up later. She looked a bit pale and frail but her eyes sparkled and her glorious smile showed how glad she was to see all of her friends. Getting up from the sand, Freya hugged Maureen and told her to get stripped off as quickly as possible.

“Right ladies,” she yelled. “Get your arses in that sea. Let’s see what you’re made of.” They all quickly took off their clothes and ran into the water shrieking and giggling and gasping at the salty stinging coldness.

By now Evie was a good swimmer and loved to dive head-long into the waves. She had finally made her peace with the sea and no longer feared its power. Being in the water made her feel renewed and energised, and she couldn’t imagine life without her regular swimming sessions, and the chance to spend time with these wonderful women.