Deerness fire ‘treated as wilful’ by police

Police are investigating a fire that happened in Deerness over two weeks ago, which officers are treating as “wilful.”

A part of nearby road remains shut by Orkney Islands Council (OIC), which says asbestos was present in the building where the blaze happened.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a farm shed off the Halley Road on Saturday, June 6.

Two fire engines were called to the scene at the Kitchen of Brecks at 2.20pm, and the firefighters were stood down just after 6pm.

Over two weeks on, part of the Link Road remains shut and Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A spokeswoman for the force told The Orcadian: “The fire is being treated as wilful. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1716 of June 6, 2026.”

An OIC spokeswoman said the Link Road should be re-opening again soon.

“As there is asbestos present in the building material, a specialist contractor was required to carry out the road clearing works,” she said.

“That work is ongoing and we are hopeful that the road will be re-opened this week.”