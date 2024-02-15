In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.
On the front page, the news that three people have been charged with attempted murder at Kirkwall Sheriff Court.
Also featured on the front — an image from last week’s successful run of Footloose by Kirkwall Amateur Operatic Society.
Inside:
- Tributes led to Orkney music legend
- Apology from man jailed for Ba’ threats
- Council home tenant’s long wait for safe shower
- OIC weighs up windfarm impact
- Burray man to lead NHS Scotland
- Lorraine Kelly charms at book launch
- Agri0bill update welcomes
- County blanketed as snow returns
- Swimming pool stalwart steps back
- Sprinters rip up the track in new times