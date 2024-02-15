featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

February 15, 2024 at 12:03 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.

On the front page, the news that three people have been charged with attempted murder at Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

Also featured on the front — an image from last week’s successful run of Footloose by Kirkwall Amateur Operatic Society.

Inside:

Tributes led to Orkney music legend

Apology from man jailed for Ba’ threats

Council home tenant’s long wait for safe shower

OIC weighs up windfarm impact

Burray man to lead NHS Scotland

Lorraine Kelly charms at book launch

Agri0bill update welcomes

County blanketed as snow returns

Swimming pool stalwart steps back

Sprinters rip up the track in new times

