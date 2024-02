news

Police appeal after phone damaged in car park fracas

February 15, 2024 at 11:12 am

Police are seeking information on an altercation between two males in the car park at Tesco, Kirkwall, which resulted in a mobile phone being thrown and damaged.

The fracas occurred between 4.15 and 4.45 yesterday afternoon, Wednesday February 14.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

