featured news

Man jailed for amassing huge cache of illicit images of children

February 14, 2024 at 4:00 pm

A man who had one of the largest caches of sexual images of children uncovered by north police has been jailed for two years.

Benjamin Lovick had 81,885 indecent images and videos, 2,438 of which were rated Category A — the most serious and extreme.

The 44-year-old amassed the vile images and videos over a ten-year period at a house in St Margaret’s Hope and four dwellings in Kirkwall.

Sentencing Lovick, Sheriff Robert McDonald said that only a custodial sentence would serve as a message to society that the “quite shocking” crimes were not acceptable.

Lovick was also placed on the Sexual Offenders Register for ten years.

Share this:

Tweet

