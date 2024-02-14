news

Nightclub, bowling and retail complex approved by planning

February 14, 2024 at 12:26 pm

Proposals for a shopping and entertainment complex in Kirkwall’s town centre have been approved by Orkney Islands Council planning committee.

The development at 18 Bridge Street by entrepreneur Neil Stevenson has garnered much attention in recent years, with many hoping that this major development could breath new life into the previously vacant Garden’s Building.

The site, approved at a meeting this Wednesday, will host a 600-capacity nightclub, a bowling alley, and a retail unit. The courtyard at Bridge Street will become a garden space complete with space for food and beverage kiosks.

Mr Stevenson recently shared plans to expand his development into the adjacent Anchor Buildings. For now, however, he has sought and gained planning approval for works at the Garden’s site.

This permission will be on a temporary basis, subject to a seven-year certificate from when the development is opened to the public (or from three years after permission has been awarded). This will allow scope for further developments by Mr Stevenson in the surrounding area, including the Anchor Buildings.

Read more about what’s in store for 18 Bridge Street in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

