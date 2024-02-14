news

Slow down signs go up at isles schools

February 14, 2024 at 9:53 am

Signs for variable speed limits have started going up around island schools.

In September 2023, Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee agreed to the £480,000 scheme to install variable 2o miles-per-hour speed limits around all island schools, bringing them into line with Mainland educational establishments.

The decision making process was delayed after an initial consultation brought up a complaint.

The measure will cover the junior high schools in Sanday, Stronsay, Westray, and the primaries in North Walls, Shapinsay, Rousay, Eday, Papa Westray, North Ronaldsay, and Flotta.

The long-term speed limit campaigner, North Isles councillor Dr Stephen Clackson, said it was satisfying to see the speed limits become a physical reality.

He said: “Hopefully, all of Orkney’s island schools will have their 20mph limits in place by this summer, raising the standard of road safety for all island schoolchildren to the level long enjoyed by those on the Mainland.”

