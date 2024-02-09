featured news

Lorraine Kelly all set for book launch

February 9, 2024 at 12:07 pm

One of Scotland’s most loved personalities will be launching her debut novel with a special event at King Street Halls, Kirkwall, this evening.

Queen of morning telly, Lorraine Kelly, will sit down for a chat about The Island Swimmer, which has been inspired by her love for Orkney.

Lorraine will be interviewed by Stewart Bain, the man who launched Orkney Library’s famous social media feeds.

Those lucky enough to have tickets will be among the first to get their hands Lorraine’s book — which goes on general sale from February 15.

The novel centres on the character of Evie who returns to Orkney after her father’s passing and has to deal with her estranged sister and confront childhood trauma.

Tickets for this event are now sold out.

The Island Swimmer, will go on general sale from February 15 and will be available for the Orcadian Bookshop priced £20.

Share this:

Tweet

