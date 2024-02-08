featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

February 8, 2024 at 11:32 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.

On the front page, we take a look at how a stormy winter season has been impacting on businesses and services.

Also in the newspaper, we take a look ahead to an evening with Lorraine Kelly, where the acclaimed broadcaster will be giving local fans a sneak peek at her debut novel.

More inside:

Festival of light wows on winter nights.

Community council calls for barriers campaign.

‘Monkey Man’ murderer dies after release from prison.

Timeline revealed for new NorthLink vessels.

Nominations open for youth award.

New Orkney art at Pier Arts Centre.

Island Games target missed as shooting withdraws from 2025.

