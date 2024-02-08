×

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.

On the front page, we take a look at how a stormy winter season has been impacting on businesses and services.

Also in the newspaper, we take a look ahead to an evening with Lorraine Kelly, where the acclaimed broadcaster will be giving local fans a sneak peek at her debut novel.

More inside:

  • Festival of light wows on winter nights.
  • Community council calls for barriers campaign.
  • ‘Monkey Man’ murderer dies after release from prison.
  • Timeline revealed for new NorthLink vessels.
  • Nominations open for youth award.
  • New Orkney art at Pier Arts Centre.
  • Island Games target missed as shooting withdraws from 2025.