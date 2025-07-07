news

Scam warning issued ahead of Island Games

July 7, 2025 at 4:57 pm

Orkney Islands Council has issued a scam warning as the Island Games approaches.

In particular, the trading standards team at School Place is warning the public to be wary of scammers offering live streaming services.

They are also urging people to be cautious of bogus merchandise, as well as fake Facebook pages and websites purporting to be official Orkney 2025 channels.

Trading standards manager Gary Foubister said that scammers will be trying to “capitalise on the excitement of the Games”, and find dishonest ways to encourage people to part with their money.

Mr Foubister said: “We’ve been alerted to a proliferation of offers for Games-related merchandise such as flags and t-shirts and also streaming services.

“There is no need to pay for streaming services for Orkney 2025 as most events are being broadcast live — for free — on the Games’ Youtube channel.

“Purchasing merchandise online should be approached with care — you run the risk of receiving substandard products, or not receiving them in time.

“In general, we’d urge people to be wary there will be scammers out there looking for ways to capitalise on the excitement of the Games and designing offers aimed at encouraging you to part with your money — and in some cases it will be money for nothing.”

For more about how you can watch Orkney 2025 events and where you can pick up official merchandise, and where you can follow their official social media, visit the official website.

