Met Office extends warnings until Saturday

February 7, 2024 at 3:32 pm

It doesn’t look like the wintery weather is set to let up soon, as the Met Office now has weather warnings for snow and ice in place until Saturday.

The current alert, what lasts until 10am tomorrow (Thursday, February 8), is followed by another yellow warning which has been issued for Friday at 3pm until Saturday at 6pm.

The forecast service says that disruption due to snow and ice is likely towards the end of the week.

