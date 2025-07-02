oic

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 2, 2025 at 4:59 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Bosses in charge of an almost £1 billion construction project are continuing to make the county a “home from home” for an expected 280 workers.

Between 80 and 110 people are already working on the extensive and complex project to link Orkney to the national electricity grid for the first time, and are residing at the site in Finstown.

In The Peedie Orcadian, schools are out — and earlier than ever for some, as the summer holidays get under way this week.

More inside:

Radar revelations expected at the Ness.

Stromness uranium risks resurface.

“Best-performing” Stromness Hotel “not for sale.”

Backlog busted in speech and language therapy.

“Too many design flaws” in ORIC extension.

Orkney’s newest festival roots for success.

Young farmer’s snaps win national contest.

Sandwick and Holm in the Parish Cup driving seat.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...