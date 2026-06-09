£55m electricity upgrade to boost network resilience and reliability

Around £55 million in investment in Orkney’s electricity network has been announced.

SSEN Distribution says the projects will create an even more reliable network, which will also provide greater capacity to support future economic growth and electrification.

The projects involve the construction of new substations, the reinforcement and upgrading of existing overhead lines carried on wooden poles, and the installation of several kilometres of new underground cabling.

Construction to deliver this programme of works is due to begin in the spring of 2027, with overall completion anticipated around the turn of the decade.

The new developments are:

A new grid supply point at Finstown. This will become the main connection between Orkney’s distribution network and the wider electricity transmission system, where upgrades are already well advanced. SSEN Distribution’s development aims to support the exporting of more renewable electricity by the islands’ clean energy generators, while also providing upgrades to the local network.

Reinforcement work at St Mary’s will improve the reliability and capacity of electricity supplies to South Ronaldsay, Burray, Lambholm and Glimps Holm, through a combination of new cabling, transformers, and substation investment.

A new primary substation at New Hatston will provide an upgraded, enlarged network hub which will support the expected growth in demand for electricity in and around Kirkwall.

A new electricity connection for Orkney Islands Council’s windfarm at Quanterness will also be delivered, so the power can safely be transmitted to the wider electricity network and on to customers.

Plans are advanced with Orkney Islands Council for sections of the windfarm connection and SSEN’s Hatston upgrade to be combined.

The work will be delivered through SSEN’s contract partner Freedom. A degree of work on some of the islands’ roadways will be needed as the team deliver the network improvements.

Charlene Longden, SSEN Distribution’s project manager for Orkney, said it was a “big upgrade” to the county’s electricity system.

“The projects we’ll deliver will further improve the resilience and reliability of the local network.

“They’ll support the decarboni-sation of Orkney’s communities and businesses, while also helping local generators of clean power connect to the wider network and export the energy they produce.

“From the outset of planning for this project, we’ve worked hard to minimise the impact on the environment and communities while these essential network improvements are delivered.

“My team and I are ready to respond to queries people may have about what we’re planning, and we look forward to answering their questions in due course.”