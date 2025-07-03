featured news

Long services celebrated at NHS Orkney

July 3, 2025 at 5:17 pm

Eleven staff members at NHS Orkney have been recognised and celebrated for their long-service to the health authority.

An event was held yesterday (Wednesday, July 2) to mark the milestone achievements and reminisce.

Those in attendance received their long service trophy, certificate and flowers.

The event was organised by chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight and non-executive directors Joanna Kenny and Jean Stevenson.

Mrs Skaife-Knight said: “I am incredibly proud of all of our long serving staff and would like to recognise their dedication and loyalty over the last four to five decades, which is simply incredible.

“I’d also like to thank the family members and those closest to these staff as this support from our loved ones enables us to do the jobs we do for our patients and community and this should be recognised also.”

Staff thanked and recognised for their impressive service to the NHS were:

Wendy Forber – midwife (46 years).

Morag Linklater – midwife (41 years).

Elaine Toms – GP (41 years).

Janet Burgon – community mental health nurse (40 years).

Michelle Grieve – domestic, laundry, porter and security team lead (40 years).

Deirdre Montgomery – community nurse (East) (40 years).

Julia Rendall – senior healthcare support worker (40 years).

Kathleen Ross – advanced nurse practitioner (Flotta) (40 years).

Val Stonehouse – community mental health operational manager (40 years).

Sarah Walker – head of infection prevention (40 years).

Pamela Walker – intravitreal injection nurse (40 years).

