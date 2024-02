featured news

Warning issued for snow and ice

February 6, 2024 at 12:56 pm

The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice, which comes into effect at 3pm today (Tuesday, February 6).

Encompassing Orkney and Shetland as well as northern and western Scotland, the alert is in place until noon tomorrow (Wednesday, February 7).

The forecast service says snow showers and ice are expected, “bringing some difficult driving conditions and localised transport disruption.”

Share this:

Tweet