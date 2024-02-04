advertorial

February 4, 2024 at 11:00 am

Featured Property of the Week brought to you by Lows Orkney

Midbigging, Grimbister

Offers Over £185,000

Midbigging is a traditional, one-bedroom detached cottage set in 0.77 acres or thereby with beautiful elevated views over the Bay of Firth and the surrounding countryside.

Some upgrading is required throughout the property, but there are uPVC-framed, double-glazed windows and doors and oil-fired central heating.

Views can be enjoyed from the dual aspect in the living room, which also benefits from an electric focal point fire.

The kitchen has integral appliances and a door through to the dining room.

There is a spacious bathroom with a shower cubicle, bath, WC and WHB.

The bedroom has dual aspect and a fitted wardrobe.

Outside is a large garden with lawn, mature trees and bushes together with a workshop, stone outbuilding and private parking areas.

There may be potential for development in the garden with the appropriate consents from the local council.

Midbigging is situated in Grimbister, which is only 7 miles from Kirkwall and 8 miles from Stromness. Local amenities and a primary school are located close by in the village of Finstown.

CLOSING DATE SET FOR OFFERS – 12 NOON FRIDAY, 9th FEBRUARY, 2024

