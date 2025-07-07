breaking news

Kirkwall Bonfire cancelled

July 7, 2025 at 7:39 pm

Kirkwall Bonfire will not go ahead this November, Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council has confirmed.

The announcement comes this Monday evening, ending months of uncertainty.

In March, Orkney Rotary Club confirmed it had pulled out of running the annual bonfire and fireworks display on behalf of the community council.

The much-loved event has faced controversy, in recent years, over its impact on wildlife living at the Peedie Sea.

The community council emphasised that it has “explored all options” in trying to find a new location and new partner for the popular event. Members shared hopes that a new alternative celebration could be organised for future years.

Read the full story in The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.

