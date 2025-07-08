featured news

Police investigate Saturday night assault

July 8, 2025 at 9:16 am

Police are making enquiries into an assault in Kirkwall in Saturday night.

Officers are seeking information following the incident which occurred on Bridge Street, outside Orkney’s Best Kebab, on the night of Saturday July 6, or the early morning of Sunday, July 7.

Anyone with any infromation is urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station.

If you have any information about a specific crime you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If your call is not an emergency call 101.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

