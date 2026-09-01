OIC completes purchase of third aircraft

A third aircraft will soon take to the skies around the North Isles, after its purchase by Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

The authority confirmed on Tuesday that it has completed the purchase of a pre-owned Britten-Norman Islander aircraft.

It will be used as a third aircraft for Orkney’s inter-isles air service, with the aim of bolstering transport links and providing additional capacity.

Consultation has been under way with North Isles communities on the inter-island air services timetable based on a three-aircraft operation.

The purchase has been funded as part of a £2 million package of strategic capital investments that will enhance the resilience and sustainability of the county’s vital inter-island transport links.

The projects are backed by one-off funding from the Scottish Government and are aimed at ensuring continuity for island residents and businesses, reducing service vulnerability, and mitigating operational risks.

As part of the programme the council also purchased mvToplander — a landing craft style vessel — and a runway roller for isles airfields.

The proposals for the projects came in front of elected members in July last year, in what was described as a “historic moment” by OIC leader, Councillor Heather Woodbridge.

“This purchase is necessary to ensure that our air-linked island communities remain connected, supported, and sustainable,” said Councillor Woodbridge.

“This investment represents a vital step forward in securing the future of our lifeline transport services.

“By taking a proactive approach, we’re not only addressing current challenges but also building resilience for the years ahead.

“Key to the success of the project has been the support from the Scottish Government — secured through direct engagement and effective partnership with both senior political leadership and key officers.

“This positive working relationship is incredibly valuable and I thank them for their continued support for our islands communities.”

Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth has commended this joint effort by local and Scottish Government.

“The Scottish Government has worked in partnership with Orkney Islands Council to support local inter-island connectivity and further improve access to services, education and economic opportunities,” said Ms Gilruth.

“We will continue to work in partnership to deliver prosperous and resilient island communities, helping to find the solutions to keep them connected.”