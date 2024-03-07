featured news

OIC looks set to freeze council tax

March 7, 2024 at 5:05 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) looks set to freeze council tax, having received conditional confirmation from the Scottish Government today that it will receive a promised £1.1million in additional funding should the authority do so.

On February 27, councillors agreed that tax would be frozen, subject to the funding being delivered. They handed the government a deadline of March 10 to confirm the extra cash, otherwise the council would go ahead with previous recommendations to introduce a ten per cent hike.

The proposed rise would see the bill for Band D properties, for example, increased to £1,506.13 annually. This would take an estimated £1.2million into the OIC coffers.

Earlier this week, The Orcadian reported that £900,000 of additional cash from the Islands Cost of Living fund had already been confirmed. The Scottish Government was awaiting yesterday’s UK budget announcement before giving any guarantee of a further £240,000.

In a statement released this Thursday afternoon, an OIC spokeswoman said: “We have now received notification from the Scottish Government that the conditionally promised funding will be provided.

“Subject to there being no amendments notified by elected members at Monday’s Full Council, we will be freezing the Council Tax in accordance with the decision taken at our Policy and Resources meeting on Tuesday, February 27.”

More to follow, as we publish coverage from next Monday’s meeting.

