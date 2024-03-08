featured news

Actors to face the music at sheriff court

March 8, 2024 at 7:30 am

In a rare departure from the confines of the proscenium arch, a group of Orkney performers will tread the boards at Kirkwall Sheriff Court, later this month.

All rise for the case of EDWIN v ANGELINA, as Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic operetta, Trial by Jury, gets its much-anticipated Orkney showing.

The show had been due to be performed in 2020, but was cancelled due to lockdown.

Edwin has jilted Angelina and is summoned to appear in court, charged with breach of promise of marriage. How will the case be resolved? Will Angelina finally walk down the aisle?

All will be revealed when this sparkling, 45-minute mini-opera is performed on March 22, 23, and 24.

Find out more about the show in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

