RNLI marks International Women’s Day

March 8, 2024 at 11:01 am

The work of Longhope RNLI’s deputy launch authority (DLA) has been highlighted as part of celebrations for International Women’s Day, this March 8.

The RNLI, which this year marks its 200th anniversary, is proud to offer a lifesaving service across our nation’s coastline, including three crews in Orkney.

On International Women’s Day, the charity is celebrating and promoting the achievements of women who are changing perceptions through their work with the charity.

In Hoy, GP practice nurse, Roz Ware, was on the crew for 12 years before becoming a DLA at Longhope RNLI.

As DLA, she is responsible for authoring the launch of the Longhope lifeboat.

She has recently been nominated for The Sunday Post’s People’s Choice Award in the Royal College of Nursing Scotland’s Awards for her voluntary work with the RNLI, alongside her day job.

“It takes a lot of courage to get on a lifeboat but when lives are at risk, you find it,” said Roz.

“The parallels are those of all of us in nursing who give our best to help patients in need of vital treatment and support every working day.”

