Orkney’s charity cyclists reach Rome

March 8, 2024 at 11:07 am

Six Orkney charity cyclists who crossed Europe have reached their final destination and raised over £30k so far.

The super six, Gary Coltherd, Norman McLennan, Trevor Kinghorn, Marty Flett, Eion Cursitor and Neil Croy, have been raising money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which raises funds to fight to Motor Neurone Disease.

The challenge undertaken was to ride form Orkney to Rome, non stop, arriving in time for this weekend’s crucial six nation clash between Scotland and Italy.

The Orkney group, team Orkneyinga Saga, were part of twenty eight who set off from Murrayfield, before cycling through Scotland, England, France, Monaco and then Italy.

Of course the Orkney group had to also get to Murrayfield first, making their journey just that but longer!

Live tracking showed the Orkney team — who had three trackers named The Orcadian, NorthLink Ferries and Highland Park — arrived at their destination in the enteral city just before 9am this morning, making them the fifth group to complete the journey.

An Orkneyinga Saga Justgiving page as well as individual pages for each rider and support team member have now raised over £30,000 with donations still open.

