Orkney to fall silent for remembrance events

People across Orkney will pause at 11am today, Remembrance Sunday, to observe a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in conflict.

Remembrance parades will take place in Kirkwall and Stromness, while communities across the county will gather to pay their respects.

In Stronsay, a 10am church service will be followed by a short service at the war memorial and the two-minute silence.

In Stenness, an act of remembrance will take place at 1pm at the war memorial at the former Stenness Church.

Temporary road closures will be in place as needed between 10am and 1.15pm in Kirkwall and between 10am and 1.30pm in Stromness.

The Orcadian will run a photographic spread featuring tributes paid across Orkney to the fallen.

We will include images from remembrance events throughout the islands, and we ask readers to kindly send in pictures of services and tributes in their area.

Email newsroom@orcadian.co.uk with your photographs, including a short caption detailing the names of anyone pictured and where the photo was taken.

Please also include any photographer credit. Deadline: 12 noon, Monday, November 9.