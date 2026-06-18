Sailing and self confidence for Orkney’s young carers

On National Carers Week eight Orkney youngsters with care responsibilities set off for a day of sailing and self discovery aboard Shetland based training vessel Swan.

The day on the waves was one of the monthly activities organised by Orkney Young Carer’s, supported by Crossroads Orkney and the Orkney Community Alcohol Partnership.

For 15-year-old Ruby Page it had been not just a chance to unwind, but a learning experience.

“I’ve learnt a lot,” she said. “I’ve gotten closer to a lot of the people onboard, but I’ve learnt about myself as well.

“I’ve learnt I’m eager to try new things. I wasn’t sure about that before, because I worried I wouldn’t enjoy it, but this has been really good.”

Alice Johnston, Ruby Page and Lois Scott who enjoyed a day of team building onboard.

It is a transformation Swan crew member, and retired mechanic, Ian Nicholson has seen before.

“It’s about them working together, which you have to do on a boat,” the 78-year-old said.

“They come on board and right away they are learning new skills, that helps build confidence, builds teamwork and, before you know it, you are all part of one family.”

Ian has been volunteering with the Swan Trust since 1999 and is a firm believer in the lessons young people can gain from sailing.

“All these things are in danger of being forgotten,” he said, “skills and things that make up our heritage.”

But it isn’t just pulling up the sails and taking the tiller — it is the life skills that those who come aboard take away he said.

Six, eight, heave — Sheila Ritch, manager of Crossroads Orkney, joins Layla Stockan and Teagan Herridge managing the sails.

Swan offers a taste of that life to young people, schools, community groups as well as those who attend public sailing days.

As the main sail rose in Stromness harbour last Friday, Orkney’s young carers were able to experience a little of that magic.

For the youngest onboard, ten-year-old Teagan Herridge, it was a great day.

“I enjoyed steering the boat,” she said. “I had to make sure I went the right way around the buoys — that and working the sails.”

The only primary school pupil on the trip, Teagan admitted to feeling a little trepidation.

“I had a little bit of anxiety at first,” she said, “because I didn’t really know anybody, but it’s gotten better throughout the day. It’s definitely built up my confidence.”

It was the second time on Swan for 16 year-old Reay Seatter, who sailed from Kirkwall last time the young carers were given the opportunity to go aboard.

“It’s been great coming out and having a laugh with everybody and being just out at sea,” he said.

Youngest onboard, Teagan Herridge takes the helm assisted by Reay Seatter.

By Swan returned to Stromness pier, it had done what it does best.

Not just sail over the sun-kissed waters of Scapa Flow, but take a group of young people and forge a team.

Lynn Bartlett, a support worker for Orkney’s young carers, said that giving the youngsters a place they can relax with their peers is key.

“It can give them something to look forward to and get them away from their other responsibilities and be kids.”

That chance to be kids came out last Friday, whether it was the singing on the deck or the playful cartoons that appeared on the whiteboard in the cabin.

For regular sailor Lynn, the day on Swan was a little extra special.

“They’ve done something totally new, some were here before, but for others they have really pushed themselves to do something different.

“It’s not been a pleasure trip, they have had to work. They’ve enjoyed that, it’s part of the team bonding.”

Ruby gave an insight to how life can be for a teenager with family care duties and the importance of being around others who understand.

“You kind of get stuck in a way of thinking that it’s like just you in that position, and to know that there’s other people around you that are doing the same or similar, it’s very good to know.”

She said the monthly activities were important to help young carers relax: “It’s not like your responsibility just disappears for the day, but it can feel that way sometimes. It’s that you get time to just be yourself.”

Skipper Scott Sanderson talks the team though how the day will go

Swan’s skipper Scott Sanderson was delighted with how the group had got on.

“They were a bit shy at the beginning, but they’ve got really stuck in,” said Scott, who is now on his seventh employed season aboard the former herring drifter.

“You almost become a little family in its own right, a little group that’s gone through an experience together and really gelled and bonded as they’ve gone sailing.

“One of the most rewarding things is to see that change in people.”