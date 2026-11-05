Stromness set for Orkney’s biggest public bonfire

Stromness is set to host Orkney’s biggest public bonfire today, Thursday, November 5, with fireworks and the town’s traditional pop competition all taking place at Copland’s Dock.

With Kirkwall’s bonfire no longer going ahead, the Stromness event is expected to draw the county’s biggest Bonfire Night crowd.

Judging for the pop competition starts at 6.30pm at the top of Copland’s Dock pier. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm, with fireworks following 15 to 20 minutes later.

Pop’s — decorated neeps — are a “very Stromness thing”, said Phyllis McLaughlin, chairwoman of Stromness Community Council, which organises the event.

Some artistic entries in a previous Stromness pop competition.

“It has to be a head shape, whether it’s a cartoon character or a TV personality or something else,” she said.

This year’s sponsors, R. S. Merriman, will judge the competition. Every entrant will receive a prize, with awards for the best entries in each age group and the best traditional pop.

Businesses supply wood and volunteers build the bonfire, while members of Stromness Development Trust will help with parking and marshalling.

“It’s very much a community event,” Mrs McLaughlin said.

There will be a food van, and Rotary Club members will be on hand to sell glow sticks and novelties.

For Mrs McLaughlin, the best part comes at the end of the night.

“I always enjoy it but for me the best part is when it is over and has all gone safely.”

Asked why Stromness sticks to November 5, her answer was simple.

“Well, it is Guy Fawkes Day,” she said.