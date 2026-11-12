Time to cut the costs of town centre parking?

Coming up with a shopper-friendly parking regime in the centres of Kirkwall and Stromness continues to prove elusive.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is going back to square one in consulting with the public to come up with a new solution.

The current system was designed to help boost business in the town centres while containing the cost to OIC.

But members of the enterprise and infrastructure committee on Tuesday heard neither of the objectives are being met.

Neither usage of the paid-for car parks nor the income generated for the council has met expectations.

Roads and grounds service manager Matthew Wylie revealed that the total from charges is £62,900 less than expected halfway into the financial year.

He said: “Income from the car parks has never met budget expectations, resulting in this cost centre being overspent year on year.

“Increasing car park charges will reduce usage, and hence income.”

Mr Wylie said it is proving a challenge to set tariffs that represent a balance between income generation and encouraging usage.

Councillor Raymie Peace commented: “Are we no’ at the stage where less is more? That we take the tariffs down to encourage usage.”

Mr Wylie said a number of options are being explored.

The council has introduced a scheme where parking is free for the first hour in the two town centres in January, February and March.

Mr Wylie pointed out that while free to the motorist, it is costing OIC about £15,000 a month.

He also questioned whether it had the unintended consequence of reducing the time people spent in the shopping areas.

“People might be going for an hour and leaving the shops quicker rather than staying on the street for longer.”

Mr Wylie said the public would be consulted on proposed changes to the current arrangements.

Council deputy leader Sandy Cowie believed supermarkets provide “stiff” competition to OIC given they provide free car parks with electric vehicle chargers.

He also believed elderly and infirm people can be discouraged from using the council car parks as they are not designed for the increasingly wide and bulky modern SUVs.

“It’s increasingly difficult to manoeuvre yourself in and out of your car,” he said.

“People are also reluctant to use the car parks because they worry about people damaging their cars by opening doors on their vehicles.”

Councillor Cowie believed parking spaces need to be widened.

Mr Wylie said this can be considered as part of the new review.