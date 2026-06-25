Airline cuts to have ‘serious’ impact on patients, says MSP

Orkney’s MSP has said a reduction in Loganair’s service will have a “serious” impact on residents traveling for some medical appointments.

Liam McArthur has “pushed back strongly” on suggestions that the airline made efforts to limit the impact that cuts to its service will have on patients.

From July 19, Loganair “temporarily reduced” the number of flights on its “loss-making” Inverness-Kirkwall-Sumburgh route, having them run at weekends only.

The move, which comes alongside cuts to the Stornoway-Inverness route, has been under fire since it was announced earlier this month. A cross-party group of MSPs have criticised the changes.

The company’s chief executive, Luke Farajallah, has said a doubling in fuel prices is behind the move, which he described as “one of the hardest decisions we have had to make”.

In a statement two weeks ago, he shared his hopes to reinstate full service on the route from October, if appropriate funding can be found.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Parliament’s transport committee discussed the situation, with representatives from Shetland and Western Isles authorities speaking about the impact of the changes.

The group then heard from Loganair’s chief commercial officer, Ronnie Matheson.

Mr McArthur said that, from his discussions with the airline, there had been no intimation that the cut in service was likely to happen.

Mr Matheson said the company had been in discussions with Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) about the options it was considered.

“I think, being completely honest, we didn’t think we would get to a point where we would be taking action like this,” he added.

“We felt that we would be able to come to some kind of arrangement with HIAL and come to a solution that would allow us to continue to operates the routes.”

During the exchange, Mr McArthur also questioned Loganair’s efforts to engage with the health boards to reduce any negative effects on patients travelling to Inverness.

“When you talk about mitigating the impact on patients, I would push back very strongly on that,” the Orkney MSP said.

Mr McArthur said it was particularly important to talk with health authorities because Inverness is home to the National Treatment Centre for orthopaedics and ophthalmology.

“If you an orthopaedics patient from Orkney it’s no comfort knowing that you’ve still got a route through Aberdeen and then land transport over to Inverness,” he said during the meeting.

Mr Matheson said the company had regular discussions with health boards, and that Loganair was in contact after it decided on the service cut.

He added that he appreciated the views of the community but that the company has to “prioritise the business side” of their operations.