Brodgar toilet costs revealed in this week’s The Orcadian

Building much-needed toilets at the Ring of Brodgar could cost as much as £1.7 million, according to a newly released study.

Growing tourist traffic has shone a harsh spotlight on the Neolithic attraction in recent years, with calls for toilets there becoming ever more urgent.

Now the findings of a feasibility study into the messy situation are revealed in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon.

Elsewhere we have photos and results from the fancy dress and family fun at the Firth Gala, as well as coverage from the St Magnus Festival’s packed programme.

More inside: