Brodgar toilet costs revealed in this week’s The Orcadian
Building much-needed toilets at the Ring of Brodgar could cost as much as £1.7 million, according to a newly released study.
Growing tourist traffic has shone a harsh spotlight on the Neolithic attraction in recent years, with calls for toilets there becoming ever more urgent.
Now the findings of a feasibility study into the messy situation are revealed in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon.
Elsewhere we have photos and results from the fancy dress and family fun at the Firth Gala, as well as coverage from the St Magnus Festival’s packed programme.
More inside:
- Town centre bollards installed ‘out of the blue’.
- Papa Stronsay leader to be declared a bishop.
- Rackwick Bothy reopened after painstaking renovation.
- Focus on Charity: Orkney Rotary Club.
- Aurrida House fundraiser a huge success.
- Big Country stokes football fever in Rapture.
- Plans shared for secure dog walking field.
- Calls for stronger police presence in Stromness.
- Flurry of Royal Highland Show ribbons for Orkney.
- Success in Stronsay as Westray win again at North Isles Sports.
- Linkspan upgrades worth £1.8m progress.