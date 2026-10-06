Cherished woodland could be set for community ownership

The owners of a much-loved woodland in South Ronaldsay have offered to gift it to the community in memory of their family.

The South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust (SRBDT) is seeking local views on taking ownership of Olav’s Wood, which covers around 4.5 acres of hillside near Windwick Bay.

Consultation meetings in Burray and South Ronaldsay will give residents the opportunity to hear the proposals and have their say.

Steve Sankey, SRBDT lead director for assets, said the trust was delighted to have the opportunity to acquire the much-loved site.

“We know that this is a place cherished by locals, but we are anxious to test the community feeling about whether the SRBDT should take the plunge and acquire the site, after a generous offer from the current landowners,” he said.

The woodland began taking shape in the 1970s, when Helen and Stephen Manson, owners of East Massetter, started planting trees beside the burn.

Olav Dennison helped develop it by collecting saplings during visits to Greenock, including ash, elm, alder, willow, hawthorn and holly.

Despite harsh winters, wildlife and grasses smothering young saplings, the woodland grew and is now home to over 70 species of tree.

Current owners David and Anne Rydeheard care for the wood with help from volunteers.

Mrs Rydeheard said: “We are having to sell the family home following the recent passing of my father, and we thought that he would wish the woodland to develop as a community asset so that future generations can continue to enjoy his legacy.

“We’re delighted that the development trust is interested in taking it forward as a community woodland, and are pleased to offer this gift to the community in memory of our family.”

Neighbouring landowners have been consulted on the possible change of ownership, and management options and risks have been assessed, said SRBDT community development officer Erin Vance.

“The board was unanimous in recommending acquisition to our local communities but, as with the recent Tomb of the Eagles acquisition, we would like to be sure that we have community support,” she added.

The community consultation events will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at Burray Community Hall at 6.30pm and The Cromarty Hall at 8pm.

Acquisition and management proposals will be outlined at these meetings, and volunteers from the community will be encouraged to help manage the woodland should the acquisition be approved.

An online survey will also be made available for those unable to attend.