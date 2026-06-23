Dynamic dance group comes to Orkney

A Glasgow-based dance group has a number of energetic performances planned in Orkney this week.

The Vince Virr Dance Company will be putting on shows in front of St Magnus Cathedral and also at Pier Arts Centre.

They will also be doing workshop at Kirkwall Grammar School on the creative sector, highlighting the range of jobs available.

“It’s about encouraging people that they can achieve what they dream,” said Vince, who has travelled across the world with his performances.

After the workshop, seven pupils are signed up to take part in a 7pm performance outside the cathedral on Wednesday.

The group were brought to county by Stephanie Hellewell Baird of Move Orkney.

She first met Vince at the Dance Live Festival in Aberdeen two years ago, and was keen to bring them to Orkney.

The performances are all family friendly and free to see.

On Wednesday, there will be dance shows at the St Magnus Cathedral green at noon, 2.30pm, and 7pm.

At the Pier Arts Centre courtyard on Thursday, the group will be performing on 10.15am and 12.15.