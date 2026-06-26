End of an era for Strynd Nursery

The Strynd Nursery opened its doors to youngsters for the last time today, before the service makes the long-awaited move to the new nursery next to UHI Orkney.

The new setting will combine both the Strynd — which previously provided a nursery and early years setting for 15 children — and Willow Tree Nursery.

Manager Fiona Grieves said: “The Strynd’s a very special nursery and it’s been in the heart of Kirkwall for we think 57 years this year.

“So to be moving from this facility up to the new building is a little bit bittersweet, but the new nursery building is beautiful, it’s state of the art, it has a lot of things that we just don’t have here.

“This building doesn’t meet lots of the early learning and childcare legislation, and that is obviously a problem and in the current early years space, but I think the new nursery is well equipped to take us forward into a new chapter.”

Ms Grieves added: “I think there’s probably lots of things we’ll miss, but I think the garden — our garden is such a special part of this nursery.

“It’s a very safe and secure garden, so we’re going to work hard at the new nursery to try and replicate some of that feeling that we get in our garden.

“I think we’re in the heart of the community here. We’ve got everything on our doorstep and the challenge and the new nursery will certainly be how we navigate that and make use still of our local community and the facilities within it.

“So yes, it’s just going to feel quite different — lots of challenges but lots of ways forward too.”

The new nursery, which has spaces for 51 children, will be opening on July 6 for year-round children, and officially opening in August for term-time students.