advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

September 5, 2025 at 12:00 pm

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by Lows

2 Breckan Brae, St Mary’s, KW17 2RR

Fixed price £255,000

2 Breckan Brae is a well-presented, three-bedroom detached bungalow situated in a modern housing development in St Mary’s, Holm.

The local amenities include a shop, with post office. There is a regular bus service to both Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope.

The attractive, modern dwelling offers spacious family accommodation.

There is electric central heating with Dimplex Quantum and panel heaters and uPVC-framed, double-glazed windows.

The large living room has two windows, and the spacious kitchen has a dining area together with modern, fitted units.

The stylish bathroom has underfloor heating and a shower over the bath.

There is a panel heater and fitted wardrobe in each bedroom.

The partly floored attic offers generous storage space, accessible via a loft ladder.

The walk-in cupboard, off the hall, provides lots of storage space and houses the hot-water system which is partly powered by the solar panel on the roof.

There is off-street parking to the front and an enclosed garden to the rear.

Council tax band C.

Contact Lows Orkney on 01856 873151 or email enquiries@lowsorkney.co.uk

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...