Focus on Charity: Rotary Club of Orkney

The symbol of Rotary International, the Rotary Wheel, stands for Rotarians everywhere, a reminder that when we are connected to something greater, we create real change — across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.

Orkney’s club is part of the worldwide organisation, comprising approximately 1.2 million members with more than 45,000 individual clubs across over 200 countries.

In Orkney, the Rotary Club was initially chartered on February 23, 1967, as the Rotary Club of Kirkwall, changing its name to the Rotary Club of Orkney on July 1, 2002, to better reflect the countywide (including outer isles) nature of its members and activities.

FUNDRAISING

Over the course of the last 60 years, the Orkney Rotary Club has raised in the region of £500,000 (£56,000 since COVID alone).

Events such as the Mud Run, Santa’s Sleigh, County Show, Bonfire and Fireworks night, Burns Night Suppers, curry nights and the Ideal Homes Exhibition have been highlights in the Rotary fundraising calendar.

These funds have a wide distribution — polio eradication, Shelter Box, shoeboxes filled with essential household items, as well as response to natural disasters from dedicated street collections.

We support up to ten pupils to continue their secondary education in Malawi.

Of the 58 individual charities which have been supported since 2021, most are from within Orkney — RNLI, Women’s Aid Orkney, Peedie Retreat, Orkney Foodbank, Soma’s Light, Orkney Prostate Awareness, Orkney Men’s Shed among several others.

Douglas Montgomery was awarded the Citizen of the Year by then Orkney Rotary Club president Robbie Fraser in honour of his dedication to developing the musical talents of children.

WHAT DOES ROTARY DO FOR OUR COMMUNITY IN ORKNEY?

The Young Citizen of the Year Award is made to a young person whose commitment to their sport or chosen activity inspires others to aim higher and keep trying.

The award in 2025 was made to Amy Golder, who is well-known in the sporting community in Orkney for her skills and prowess in the sport of kickboxing.

Rotary Interact Club (Rotakids) is a relatively new initiative where Rotarians team up with a primary school and encourage pupils to form their own Rotary club.

They are encouraged to undertake projects in their community which involve fundraising and visiting local care homes. There is an active team of Rotakids at Dounby Community School.

We help young people to build their confidence in leading and encouraging others through the RYLA scheme (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards).

Students from Orkney schools (16-17 years old) are invited to apply for supported places at the Nethybridge outdoor activity centre to undertake the RYLA challenge.

The two girls who attended in 2025 said they “had one of the best experiences of their lives” and this year three boys will take up the challenge.

We encourage young people in our schools to take part in competi-tions. Started in 2025, the Christine Harcus Memorial Competition for Excellence in Art is held annually in memory of a loved and highly-respected Rotarian, Christine Harcus.

Each year the club highlights someone who has made a difference to the lives of people who live in Orkney.

Douglas Montgomery was nominated for the Rotary Community Service Award for his tremendous service to local music, especially his work to establish the KGS music group Hadhirgaan.

Each Christmas they distribute gifts to Orkney care home residents and supply emergency toiletries for inpatients at The Balfour hospital.

Can you help Rotary? If you have a little time, energy to spare and the wish to help your community, the Rotary Club would welcome approaches for membership of all ages.

You could join as a “Friend of Rotary” in the first instance and if the sentiment “service above self” resonates with you, you would find a welcoming community awaits. Explore the webpage or follow our Facebook posts.

Otherwise do make contact if: You would like to sponsor an activity or a person. You are a company and would like to sponsor an activity or work with us.

Web page and Facebook: Rotary Club of Orkney.

Secretary of the Rotary Club in Orkney: secretary.rotarycluborkney@gmail.com