Highland Show delight for Orkney competitors

There was plenty of success for Orcadians at this years Royal Highland Show.

Equine talent shone though in the Shetland Pony section and a keen isles eye stood out in the stock judging event.

Birsay’s Tom Flett took home the trophy for the top stock judge in the sheep section.

Along with Marcus Scholes, Tom also won the trophy for the best stock judging pair in the sheep section — an award they have now won for two years in a row.

A team of young stock judges, made up of Glen Sandison, Harvey Reid and Thorfinn Thomson, came third in the junior section

In the Shetland Pony section, Hools Explanation, the pride of Hools Shetland Pony Stud, picked up a second in the Gelding class.

It was a good weekend for the Toab based stud, who also took home two fourth place prizes and were awarded the Shetland Pony Stud Book Society Perpetual Silver Challenge Cup for the Best Group of three.

Unigarth Shetland Pony Stud also had a good show, coming home with a fourth place prize, two fifths, a sixth and a seventh.

Although not exhibited by an Orkney competitor, Orkney-bred Kirkjuvagr Bain walked away with the Alexander Wright trophy for Overall Best Highland Pony Gelding.