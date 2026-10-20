November re-opening expected for Picky pool

The swimming pool at The Pickaquoy Centre is expected to reopen next month.

Flooding in January caused significant damage to key infrastructure at the centre.

This resulted in the temporary closure of the “new side” of the building, including the swimming pool, squash courts, wet side changing facilities and Studio Two.

Orkney Islands Council says that, since then, work to repair and replace systems has progressed well.

The pool and associated facilities are now expected to reopen towards the end of November.

The timeline depends on the delivery of the remaining specialist electrical components, OIC added.

Work is still underway on commissioning the pool plant and heating systems, and the domestic water systems will be sanitised ahead of reopening.

The pool will reopen using an interim heating system until the new heat pumps, expected to be delivered in November, are fully installed early next year.

James Linklater, managing director of The Pickaquoy Centre, said: “Local contractors have worked tirelessly on a complex programme of repairs, and we are very grateful to them.

“We’re now hopeful of reopening the pool and associated facilities towards the end of November.

“We know this has been a long wait, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers — as well as that of clubs and community groups, who we will remain in close contact with as the work reaches its final stages.”

Garry Burton, Orkney Islands Council’s head of active communities, added: “I’m pleased to see so many of the repair works completed at the Pickaquoy Centre, and the reopening of the pool and associated facilities getting closer.

“Until then, the extra opening hours and sessions at Stromness Swimming Pool will continue, so clubs, schools and ActiveLife members can keep training, learning and staying active.

“The management and staff there have done an excellent job accommodating a wide range of needs, and I’m extremely grateful to them all.”