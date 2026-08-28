Quoyburray Inn ripe for revival

The Quoyburray Inn is set to reopen under new ownership later this year, with its new proprietors promising to retain the much-loved Tankerness pub’s essential spirit.

Rousay residents Mary MacAskill and Daniel Hall recently purchased the East Mainland bar and restaurant and hope to welcome punters back by Christmas — and rekindle some fond memories.

Key to their plans is keeping the spirit of the Quoyburray, with the focus firmly on the local community rather than the tourist market.

Talking to The Orcadian, Miss MacAskill, 54, who also owns and runs the popular 1820 bar and eatery in Portree, Skye, said it had been a “whirlwind” month since deciding to go ahead with the purchase.

“It’s been amazing,” she said.

With a lifelong love of the hospitality trade, Miss MacAskill, a self-confessed “complete socialite”, said she had a clear vision of what the Quoyburray could be and how it would differ from her other business.

“At the 1820, we do about 600 meals a day down there at the moment — it is a completely different end of the scale,” she said.

“There it is ‘get them in, get them out.’ This will be locally orientated. We are not going to chase the tourists.”

She added: “We very much want to try and keep it as it is, as people will know it.

“The layout will be exactly the same, it just might be a different colour.”

Miss MacAskill hopes the bar can once again become a thriving home of live music, make use of its beautiful garden and see old favourites return to the menu.

“I’ve heard all about the skinny fries, chicken curry and scampi.”

She will be bringing something of the West Coast to the East Mainland.

“I’ve got 32 members of staff at the 1820 at the moment, and every single one of them will probably do a stint at the Quoyburray.”

Another addition will be a food van.

“I have a burger van on order from Glasgow. It’s due later in September, so we plan to get that running as soon as possible.”

Since announcing their purchase on social media, Miss MacAskill said she had been overwhelmed by well-wishers and those sharing memories of how the bar used to be.

“The Quoyburray will make more fond memories, it absolutely will,” she added.

Having worked extensively in hospitality, as well as the building trade, Miss MacAskill is under no illusion about the size of the challenge ahead.

She will also have the experience of her partner to draw upon, with Mr Hall a builder to trade, and set to play a key role in the renovation work.

“I’m not gonna lie when I say that you always feel anxious about buying — because pubs are shutting all the time,” she said.

She is under no illusions concerning the difficulties in the industry with pubs shutting every day.

For Miss MacAskill, however, the importance of having a place at the heart of a community makes the challenge worthwhile.

“The response I got when I put that post up the other day [on social media], it has filled me with confidence that we are going to be supported.

“And that’s why I am doing this, to get the Quoyburray alive again and as lively as it was before.”

To help with that, she has a request for the people of the East Mainland.

“If people have pictures of the old Quoyburray, we would love to see them, maybe get copies too.

“And we would love a copy of the old menu.”