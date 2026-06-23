‘Shock’ OIC move ‘a load of bollards’ says councillor

A bollard’s appearance at the top of Laing Street has come to as a shock to some residents, according to a Kirkwall East councillor.

The erection of the movable bollard, on Monday, also came as a surprise to Councillor John Ross Scott, despite it being on his patch.

Councillor Scott told The Orcadian that he has spoken to a number of “annoyed residents” in Laing Street who he says were unaware a bollard was to be put there.

He has branded the move, which he understands is aimed at managing traffic on busy cruise liner days, “a load of bollards”.

The appearance of the bollards comes in spite of a decisive move by councillors, last year, to reject officers’ calls for a driving ban in Kirkwall town centre.

A removable bollard was erected on Laing Street on Monday.

It follows a traffic order issued by Orkney Islands Council on June 2, which will see various road closures across the town centre in the next six months while removable bollards are erected.

At various times, closures will affect Bridge Street Wynd, Albert Street from Laing Street to Broad Street, Broad Street from Albert Street to Castle Street, Laing Street, and St Olaf’s Wynd, according to the order.

“We know our community” was the rally cry of councillors in September as they trashed the “nonsense” proposals to prohibit vehicles in favour of following public opinion.

The controversial recommendation by officers was to approve a new traffic order which would have tightened existing restrictions and removed the current exemptions for blue badge holders and businesses in Albert Street — and extended these Bridge Street.

Adjoining roads — Laing Street, St Olaf’s Wynd and Bridge Street Wynd — would have also come under the new rules.

Under the proposals, all motor traffic with the exception of public services and maintenance vehicles would be banned from these streets between 11am and 3pm, and 11pm and 3am.

It would appear that, despite this blistering rebuff by elected members, OIC has moved ahead with some additional traffic calming measures in these parts of town.

The council has been approached for comment on this latest development.