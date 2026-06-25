Thunder and lightning weather warning issued

A weather warning has been issued for Orkney this afternoon.

The Met Office have issued a yellow thunderstorm warning from 3pm this afternoon to 11.59pm tonight, for potential heavy rain, lightning, hail stones and flash flooding.

“Rain will become heavier, more persistent and more widespread during Thursday afternoon and evening with thunderstorms then potentially also developing in some places,” says the warning, which covers the Highland region as well as Orkney.

“Rainfall amounts will be highly variable but narrow corridors of 20-30 mm falling in one hour and potentially 30-50 mm in three hours is possible. Frequent lightning, large hail (2-4 cm diameter) and locally gusty winds with stronger storms.”

The Met Office also warns there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

SEPA have issued a yellow flood warning for Orkney — which means flooding from surface water and small watercourses is possible, and there is a low likelihood of localised property flooding — for both today and tomorrow.

The Met Office advise there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.