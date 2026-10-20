“Concerning” plans to replace the Stromness lifeboat with a smaller vessel are to be raised with senior bosses at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Politicians are seeking an “urgent meeting” with the charity’s top brass, as the local crew in Stromness reconcile themselves with the change.

The RNLI announced that Stromness is in line for a new type of lifeboat in 2030, as part of a nationwide fleet renewal plan.

The new Shannon-class boat will replace the Severn-class Violet Dorothy and Kathleen, which has been at Stromness since 1998.

Although the new vessel would include various technical upgrades, the downsizing of the lifeboat has caused some concern.

A spokesman for Stromness RNLI told The Orcadian that the Violent Dorothy and Kathleen has been a “loved servant” and has given an exceptional performance.

He added: “We shall all be very sorry to see her go when she eventually reaches the end of her useful life.

“The announcement from RNLI about the change, not due until 2030, was made so recently the Stromness crew have not yet had time to reconcile themselves to the implications of this proposal.”

The Violet Dorothy and Kathleen has served in Stromness since 1998.

Liam McArthur MSP and Alastair Carmichael MP are helping Stromness lifeboat station management in making representations to RNLI bosses.

Mr Carmichael told the newspaper that, at first glance, the proposals are “concerning.”

He said that he and Mr McArthur are meeting with the local branch to understand the implications of the changes, and whether they are justified and safe given the local demands.

Mr McArthur said: “Having met with RNLI Stromness station crew members last week, it’s clear there are legitimate concerns about the proposed change of vessel and the impact this may have on the station’s ability to respond to incidents.”

A spokesman for the RNLI said that they are confident the new Shannon class boat is the correct one for the Stromness crew.

It will allow them to provide “a lifesaving service that reflects the changing nature of lifesaving,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman continued: “From its ability to operate in severe weather and sea conditions, to its waterjet propulsion providing excellent manoeuvrability and responsiveness, the Shannon class lifeboat has safely operated in big seas off the west coast of Ireland and in the Outer Hebrides.

“It has a higher top speed than the Severn, enabling crews to reach casualties more quickly, alongside the waterjet system which removes exposed propellers, improving safety and reducing vulnerability to damage in shallow waters.

“Combined with modern onboard systems and improved efficiency, the Shannon provides a highly capable and versatile all-weather rescue platform.”

The RNLI spokesman said the charity will work with the Stromness crew to alleviate their concerns.